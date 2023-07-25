You've read about the most expensive place to live in Tennessee, but have you ever wondered where the best place to live is? Thanks to a new report, you'll finally have your answer.

Using Niche's 2023 rankings, Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the U.S., releasing a list of the top spot in each state to call home. According to the site:

"Many cities on the list are suburbs experiencing growth thanks to rapid improvements in their metropolitan areas, whether it's the creation of new rail systems or a megacorporation moving in. Other entries include planned communities or older cities that have been revamped with grassroots efforts focusing on greener ways of living, drawing in new businesses, or increased devotion to the arts.

So which city in Tennessee was named the best place to live in the state?

Brentwood

This small town outside of Nashville has a population of 44,354 and ranks No. 697 nationally as one of the best places to live in America. Here's what Stacker had to say:

"Brentwood is rich in parks and wildlife, with the Deerwood Arboretum and Nature Area among the local highlights. Brentwood's high schools are among the highest-ranked in the state. With Brentwood's proximity to Nashville, a variety of professional athletes and country music stars live in this suburb, including Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift."

Check out the full list at Stacker to see more of the best places to live in the country.