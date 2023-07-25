WATCH: Agitated Sea Lion Charges Tourists At Popular California Beach

A group of tourists waking along La Jolla beach on Sunday afternoon were very startled when an angry sea lion emerged from the water and charged at them. According to FOX5, the tourists were getting too close to the animal and it became agitated.

Local business owner Japhet Perez Estrada commented on the continuous lack of respect that tourists have for La Jolla wildlife.

“I feel like people should educate themselves a little bit about the marine life here — what to do, what not to do, respect the sea lions, don’t touch them, don’t get in their space." Estrada was at the beach when the incident occurred and captured video footage of the tourists approaching the sea lion during his daily swim.