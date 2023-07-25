WATCH: Agitated Sea Lion Charges Tourists At Popular California Beach
By Logan DeLoye
July 25, 2023
A group of tourists waking along La Jolla beach on Sunday afternoon were very startled when an angry sea lion emerged from the water and charged at them. According to FOX5, the tourists were getting too close to the animal and it became agitated.
Local business owner Japhet Perez Estrada commented on the continuous lack of respect that tourists have for La Jolla wildlife.
“I feel like people should educate themselves a little bit about the marine life here — what to do, what not to do, respect the sea lions, don’t touch them, don’t get in their space." Estrada was at the beach when the incident occurred and captured video footage of the tourists approaching the sea lion during his daily swim.
“I looked to my left and I see a big sea lion just come out of the water and start charging and that’s when it turns to chaos. Everyone was screaming and running around.” While there are signs posted around the beach to warn tourists against touching the animals, it is not strictly enforced. Anyone that gets too close to the animal puts themselves at risk of being bitten.
“People get bit here every summer, people get charged every summer and for us locals, it’s annoying because we like and respect the wildlife here. I understand their excitement and they want to get close, but it’s nature. You got to give a distance.” While approaching the animals a little too closely is a common occurrence at La Jolla, tourists continue to disrespect the sea lions' boundaries when they visit the beach.