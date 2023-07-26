Airline Serves KFC To Passengers After Catering Issue

By Jason Hall

July 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Passengers on a recent 12-hour British Airways flight from Turks and Caicos Island to London were served Kentucky Fried Chicken due to an alleged catering issue.

Crew members ordered several buckets of KFC when the flight made its stopover landing in the Bahamas after the previous catered food had to be thrown out.

"With limited options available at the airport, our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers onboard our flight had something to eat,” a British Airways spokesperson told News.com.au. “We apologize to customers that their full meal service was not available and that we had to wing it on this occasion. Additionally, travelers were provided with a refreshment voucher upon landing.”

A video shared online showed crew members passing out the chicken to passengers.

The airline's decision was met with both praise and criticism as the Instagram user who shared the video clip called it an "absolute disgrace" that passengers were given one chicken leg each.

Twitter user Andrew Bailey said he was told that the food was thrown away because the chilling container had failed.

Another person who claimed to have worked for a different airline said they understood the situation the crew members faced.

“As someone who is a flight attendant with a different airline, I can understand the frustration that the crew must have gone through to try and come up with a solution," Twitter user @EmilyCsTravelA1 wrote.

