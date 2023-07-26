Airline Serves KFC To Passengers After Catering Issue

Passengers on a recent 12-hour British Airways flight from Turks and Caicos Island to London were served Kentucky Fried Chicken due to an alleged catering issue.

Crew members ordered several buckets of KFC when the flight made its stopover landing in the Bahamas after the previous catered food had to be thrown out.

"With limited options available at the airport, our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers onboard our flight had something to eat,” a British Airways spokesperson told News.com.au. “We apologize to customers that their full meal service was not available and that we had to wing it on this occasion. Additionally, travelers were provided with a refreshment voucher upon landing.”

A video shared online showed crew members passing out the chicken to passengers.