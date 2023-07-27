Bow Wow Responds After $15K Lawsuit Claims He Stole From 10-Year-Old Girl
By Tony M. Centeno
July 27, 2023
Bow Wow is on the defense after the family of a 10-year-old girl claims she paid the artist for a feature she never received.
On Tuesday, July 25, court documents posted by SpadeTV show that a father from Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the veteran rapper born Shad Moss. The man claims the 36-year-old artist agreed to do a brief feature on a song for his 10-year-old daughter who raps. The unidentified man sent a $3,000 payment to Moss via Cashapp to an account the rapper allegedly specified. Moss reportedly accepted the payment but never delivered the verse.
The father is seeking $15,000 in damages. Meanwhile, Bow Wow is denying being involved in the incident. In a statement he posted to Elon Musk's X, the artist claimed that he doesn't conduct business on any apps and does not use Cashapp. He also claimed the incident was the third time someone impersonated him online.
"D pimpin done got yall again huh? 🤣 i dont conduct business on apps," Moss wrote. "I do NOT use or have cash app. So if you aint call management and send a wire .. you def was NOT dealing w me. Be careful who yall send yalls money to online. This happens everyday to folks. This the 3rd time somebody acting like me catfishing people."
In the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk's post about the story, Moss elaborated further. He said he had never heard of the people involved with the lawsuit. He also said he has no record of him signing any contract for the feature. See his statement below.
