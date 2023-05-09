Bow Wow Attempts To End Beef With Jermaine Dupri During Awkward Meetup

"Ill be the bigger person…… IM FOLLOWING U AGAIN @jermainedupri 🤣🤣 hey its a step …1st time speaking all year," Bow Wow wrote in the caption.



The once-inseparable duo haven't spoken in over a year because the 36-year-old dissed JD during a Q&A on Twitter last year. During that discussion, Moss said Dupri is "the king" of saying he'll do something but never following through with it. He also said all of his albums were "mid" including the first three LP's which dropped via JD's label.



"When people say they gone do something and never do it," Moss tweeted. "Jermaine dupri is the king of doing that. Yall know me and jd be bad terms and good terms. It is what it is."



Dupri has yet to publicly respond to Moss' post. He's currently focused on his upcoming Verzuz battle with Diddy.