Bow Wow Attempts To End Beef With Jermaine Dupri During Awkward Meetup
By Tony M. Centeno
May 9, 2023
Bow Wow made a rare attempt to squash his issues with Jermaine Dupri, but JD didn't seem to excited about it.
During his appearance at the Lovers & Friends Festival over the weekend, the former So So Def artist met up with his longtime mentor for the first time in over a year while they were backstage. In a video clip he posted to his Instagram timeline on Monday, May 8, you can see Shad Moss playfully shoving Dupri while others around them encouraged to hug again after they hugged it out before the cameras turned on. However, JD didn't look happy to see him.
"Ill be the bigger person…… IM FOLLOWING U AGAIN @jermainedupri 🤣🤣 hey its a step …1st time speaking all year," Bow Wow wrote in the caption.
The once-inseparable duo haven't spoken in over a year because the 36-year-old dissed JD during a Q&A on Twitter last year. During that discussion, Moss said Dupri is "the king" of saying he'll do something but never following through with it. He also said all of his albums were "mid" including the first three LP's which dropped via JD's label.
"When people say they gone do something and never do it," Moss tweeted. "Jermaine dupri is the king of doing that. Yall know me and jd be bad terms and good terms. It is what it is."
Dupri has yet to publicly respond to Moss' post. He's currently focused on his upcoming Verzuz battle with Diddy.