Burger King Releases Another Enormous, Strange Viral Burger

Burger King Thailand has once again released a strange, enormous new burger that has gone viral on social media.

The global fast food chain announced the new 'Real Meat Burger,' which includes the option of unlimited beef patties.

"Do you want it like this? Have It Your Way of meat lovers," Burger King Thailand wrote in a translated post on its Facebook account earlier this month. "The Real Meat Burger. Burger of the beef type (cow). Flame grill[ed]. Every piece is grilled with real fire."

The announcement comes weeks after Burger King Thailand had announced an enormous and literally named new cheeseburger that featured 20 slices of American cheese inside a sesame seed bun.