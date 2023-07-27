Colorado Suburb Named The Best Place To Live In The State

When looking for a new place to live, people often have to weigh their priorities with preferences. This can mean trading a more affordable lifestyle with safety or giving up access to nearby amenities for a better commute to work. There are some destinations, however, that offer everything you need without compromise.

If you're searching for a new home, Stacker revealed the best place to live in every state. Analysts said they "compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings. Niche ranks places to live based on many factors, including the cost of living, educational attainment, housing, and public schools."

Researchers found that Holly Hills is the best place to live in Colorado! Nearly 3,000 people call this Denver suburb home. Looking further at its Niche profile, it ranked high in health and fitness, nightlife, public schools, family-friendliness, and more. Stacker also explained what makes Holly Hills a great place to live:

"The quiet Denver suburb of Holly Hills affords its residents modest home prices, good schools, and a small neighborhood vibe just 15 minutes from downtown Denver. This kind of proximity gives the people living here access to as much or as little hubbub as they like, with cultural events, outdoor activities, restaurants, and educational centers galore."

Visit stacker.com to see the best place to live in every state.