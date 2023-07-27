More Details Released In Death Of Sinead O'Connor

More details were released in the death of singer Sinéad O'Connor.

O'Connor, 56, was found "unresponsive" and "pronounced dead at the scene" at her London home, however, her death is not currently being treated as a suspicious incident, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said in a statement obtained by the Telegraph on Thursday (July 27).

“Police were called at 11:18am on Wednesday 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address in the SE24 area. Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," the department confirmed.

O'Connor's cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy could take "several weeks," according to London Inner South Coroner's Court via the Telegraph. The Dublin native's passing was initially reported by the Irish Times and confirmed in a statement shared by her family.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," the family said via the Telegraph.

O'Connor's death comes months after her 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in January. The Irish singer found early success with her debut album The Lion and the Cobra in 1987 and made a global breakthrough with her second album, I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got in 1990, with her rendition of Prince's 'Nothing Compares 2 U' reaching No. 1 in several countries and charting for 11 weeks, as well as earning her a Grammy for best alternative music performance, as well as nominations for record of the year and best female vocal rock performance.

O'Connor also famously sparked controversy at the height of her popularity when she held up a photo of Pope John Paul II while reciting the lyric "evil" before ripping it apart while performing an a capella version of Bob Marley's 'War' on Saturday Night Live in 1992, concluding the performance by exclaiming, "fight the real enemy," in protest against sexual abuse of children in the Catholic Church.