OnlyFans Model, Exec For LeBron’s Tequila ID’ed In Vegas Brawl Over Affair

An executive for LeBron James' tequila company was identified as the woman involved in a brawl with an OnlyFans model that took place at a Las Vegas hotel and stemmed from an affair with her husband.

Erin Harris, 42, who works as the chief marketing officer of Lobos 1707 and is noted to be involved in several social justice causes, was filmed fighting with Danielle Pertusiello, 24, during an incident that took place at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas during the annual NBA Summer League Event on July 9.

“She hit me from behind,” Pertusiello told FOX News on Wednesday (July 26). “I want people to know that she’s not all about women empowerment. She’s jumping little girls.”