OnlyFans Model, Exec For LeBron’s Tequila ID’ed In Vegas Brawl Over Affair
By Jason Hall
July 27, 2023
An executive for LeBron James' tequila company was identified as the woman involved in a brawl with an OnlyFans model that took place at a Las Vegas hotel and stemmed from an affair with her husband.
Erin Harris, 42, who works as the chief marketing officer of Lobos 1707 and is noted to be involved in several social justice causes, was filmed fighting with Danielle Pertusiello, 24, during an incident that took place at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas during the annual NBA Summer League Event on July 9.
“She hit me from behind,” Pertusiello told FOX News on Wednesday (July 26). “I want people to know that she’s not all about women empowerment. She’s jumping little girls.”
Harris, who had previously worked as the senior vice president of rapper and entrepreneur Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Combs Enterprises, had reportedly confronted Pertusiello over the phone four months prior to the incident. The OnlyFans model claims Harris hired a private investigator, who discovered her husband, Mike Harris, 51, was having an affair.
"I told her if it’s not going to be me, it’s going to be someone else," said Pertusiello, who claimed she was mostly unbothered that Mike Harris was married with children.
"He just, like, takes care of me," she added.
The two women were among four people involved in the incident, which also involved Pertusiello's friend, Amanda Collado, 29, and Harris' unidentified friend.