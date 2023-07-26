Update On LeBron's Son Bronny James Following His Cardiac Arrest

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement reads. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

The 18-year-old will still need to undergo more testing as doctors work to determine what caused the cardiac arrest. Bryce James, 16, Bronny's younger brother, shared a photo of the two together and a heart emoji on his Instagram story following the family's announcement on Tuesday.