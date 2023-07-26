Update On LeBron's Son Bronny James Following His Cardiac Arrest
By Jason Hall
July 26, 2023
USC men's basketball guard Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, is reported to be doing well in his recovery after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday (July 24).
A source with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Sports that LeBron and his wife, Savannah, are "relieved" and "optimistic" about their son's recovery after he was released from the hospital in stable condition one day after the severe health scare. Bronny, 18, was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center's intensive care unit after suffering cardiac arrest during the Trojans' practice at their home arena, Galen Center, on Monday, the James family confirmed in a statement shared on Tuesday (July 25).
USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 25, 2023
“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement reads. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.
“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."
The 18-year-old will still need to undergo more testing as doctors work to determine what caused the cardiac arrest. Bryce James, 16, Bronny's younger brother, shared a photo of the two together and a heart emoji on his Instagram story following the family's announcement on Tuesday.
Bryce James' IG story as Bronny recovers from cardiac arrest ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AKWgiqHOXo— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 26, 2023
A 911 call was reportedly made from Galen Cente at 9:26 a.m. on Monday, at which point the 18-year-old was transported to a hospital in an ambulance, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TMZ Sports. Sources described the incident as being a Code 3 emergency.
James announced his commitment to USC in an Instagram post shared on May 6.
"Fight On✌🏾#committed," James wrote.
James currently rates as a five-star prospect and ranks as the No. 2 combo guard, No. 1 player from the state of California and No. 11 overall prospect, according to On3.com's rankings for the 2023 national recruiting cycle. The 18-year-old is also the top-earning amateur athlete with an NIL valuation estimated at $6.3 million.
James chose USC over offers from numerous schools including Duke, Kansas, Memphis and Ohio State. LeBron James has publicly expressed his interest in playing with his son before his retirement "if it's possible."
"I also have a goal that, if it's possible -- I don't even know if it's possible -- that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that," James said via ESPN in February. "Is that, like, something that any man shouldn't want that in life? That's like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn't mean I don't want to be with this franchise."