Senator Feinstein Gets Confused During Hearing And Has To Be Told To Vote

Senator Dianne Feinstein of California had to be told to vote in an awkward moment during a Senate hearing on Thursday (July 27). Feinstein was called to vote on the Defense Appropriations bill during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing but did not answer.

Senator Patty Murray leaned over and told her to "say aye," repeating herself several times.

Instead of casting her vote, Senator Feinstein started reading from her prepared remarks. As she was reading, one of her aides ran over and whispered in her ear as Senator Murray told her to "just say aye."

Finally, Feinstein said "Aye" with a smile and leaned back in her seat.

A spokesperson for Senator Feinstein said that she got confused during the "chaotic" hearing.

"Trying to complete all of the appropriations bills before recess, the committee markup this morning was a little chaotic, constantly switching back and forth between statements, votes, and debate and the order of bills," the spokesperson told CNN.

"The senator was preoccupied, didn't realize debate had just ended and a vote was called," they continued. "She started to give a statement, was informed it was a vote, and then cast her vote."

Feinstein, who has faced calls from politicians on both sides of the aisle to resign amid concerns over her health, said she will not run for reelection in 2024.

Feinstein is 90 and the oldest member serving in the Senate.

Feinstein's senior moment comes one day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze up while speaking to the press in the lobby of the Senate.