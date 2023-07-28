Cowboys' 5-Foot-5 Running Back Goes Viral

"You want to come to work with me next week?" Chris Vaughn asked his son with tears in his eyes from the team's draft war room in the clip shared on the Cowboys' YouTube account.

"I wouldn't mind that at all," Deuce responded.

Vaughn then put team owner Jerry Jones on the phone with his son.

"I don't know when I've been speaking for everybody that's really in the heart of the Dallas Cowboys is standing here with a tear in their eye," Jones said. "We're so happy to have you on the Dallas Cowboys."

"I can't thank you enough," Deuce responded.

"Well, what I really want to say, you earned every ounce of me being able to make this call," Jones said. "I'm so excited, there's just something magical about this moment that may be bigger than we even realize here, talking to you on the phone.

"But you is now a Dallas Cowboy. Your daddy just handed the card in, right here. It's got him on it. Congratulations."

Vaughn was a unanimous All-American in 2022 and a consensus All-American in 2021, as well as a three-time second-team All-Big 12 selection during each season of his collegiate career and the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2020.