Newly Acquired Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey Out Several Months: Report

Newly acquired Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be out until December after undergoing a full meniscus repair Friday (July 28) morning.

"#Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey did, in fact, undergo a full meniscus repair this morning, sources say, knocking him out until December. While it takes him off the field for the first half of 2023, it is the best long-term health option for Ramsey. It likely lengthens his career," Rapoport tweeted.

Ramsey, 28, was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that included a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long being sent to Los Angeles, as well as the Dolphins giving Ramsey an additional $25 million guaranteed while taking on his previous two-year deal paying an average of $20 million annually.