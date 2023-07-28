Newly Acquired Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey Out Several Months: Report

By Jason Hall

July 28, 2023

Miami Dolphins Offseason Workout
Photo: Getty Images

Newly acquired Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will be out until December after undergoing a full meniscus repair Friday (July 28) morning.

"#Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey did, in fact, undergo a full meniscus repair this morning, sources say, knocking him out until December. While it takes him off the field for the first half of 2023, it is the best long-term health option for Ramsey. It likely lengthens his career," Rapoport tweeted.

Ramsey, 28, was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that included a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long being sent to Los Angeles, as well as the Dolphins giving Ramsey an additional $25 million guaranteed while taking on his previous two-year deal paying an average of $20 million annually.

"Thanks to an adjusted contract, Jalen Ramsey has two years fully guaranteed left to complete a deal that averages $20M per year. He got an additional $25M guaranteed as part of the trade ... and he gets his preferred destination in the #Dolphins," Rapoport tweeted on March 12.

Ramsey is a three-time first-team All-Pro (2017, 2020, 2021) and coming off his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl season, having recorded 88 tackles, four interceptions -- which matched a career-best total for the third time -- 18 pass deflections and two sacks. The former Florida State University standout was initially acquired by the Rams in a mid-season trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 season and was a member of Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI team during the 2021 season.

Ramsey was selected by the Jaguars at No. 5 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and enters his eighth NFL season with 452 tackles, 19 interceptions, 92 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, two sacks and one defensive touchdown.

