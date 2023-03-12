Rams Trade Jalen Ramsey: Report
By Jason Hall
March 12, 2023
The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly traded All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Rapoport initially reported that the two sides were "finalizing a trade" before later confirming that "the deal is done" and included Ramsey receiving his 2023 and 2024 salaries "fully guaranteed."
Thanks to an adjusted contract, Jalen Ramsey has two years fully guaranteed left to complete a deal that averages $20M per year. He got an additional $25M guaranteed as part of the trade ... and he gets his preferred destination in the #Dolphins," Rapoport tweeted on Sunday (March 12).
The Rams will reportedly receive a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in exchange for the All-Pro cornerback.
Ramsey, 28, appeared to positively respond to the report by tweeting, "MOOD," with a video of rapper Lil Yachty walking on stage in front of a hyped crowd at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival, before later specifically acknowledging the trade to Miami.
"I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening," Ramsey tweeted. "@MiamiDolphins LETSGO!"
Ramsey is a three-time first-team All-Pro (2017, 2020, 2021) and coming off his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl season, having recorded 88 tackles, four interceptions -- which matched a career-best total for the third time -- 18 pass deflections and two sacks. The former Florida State University standout was initially acquired by the Rams in a mid-season trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 season and was a member of Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI team during the 2021 season.
Ramsey was selected by the Jaguars at No. 5 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and enters his eighth NFL season with 452 tackles, 19 interceptions, 92 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, two sacks and one defensive touchdown.
The Rams had previously lost a key defensive player last month when they "mutually agreed" to part ways with linebacker Bobby Wagner, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported at the time.