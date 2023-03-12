Rams Trade Jalen Ramsey: Report

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly traded All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Rapoport initially reported that the two sides were "finalizing a trade" before later confirming that "the deal is done" and included Ramsey receiving his 2023 and 2024 salaries "fully guaranteed."

Thanks to an adjusted contract, Jalen Ramsey has two years fully guaranteed left to complete a deal that averages $20M per year. He got an additional $25M guaranteed as part of the trade ... and he gets his preferred destination in the #Dolphins," Rapoport tweeted on Sunday (March 12).

The Rams will reportedly receive a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long in exchange for the All-Pro cornerback.

Ramsey, 28, appeared to positively respond to the report by tweeting, "MOOD," with a video of rapper Lil Yachty walking on stage in front of a hyped crowd at the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash festival, before later specifically acknowledging the trade to Miami.

"I prayed for this specifically for about a month & now it’s happening," Ramsey tweeted. "@MiamiDolphins LETSGO!"