This Restaurant Serves The Best Burger In Colorado

No American food has a legacy like the hamburger. For centuries, a juicy beef patty tucked between two slices of bread has delighted the taste buds of both U.S. citizens and guests from abroad. The fast food industry catapulted this handheld to further infamy, especially when paired with a side of crispy fries. Now, different kinds of burgers can be found on the menus of many eateries.

If you're craving a juicy burger and don't mind traveling for it, TimeOut released a list of every state's best burger and where to get it.

Writers say Rioja serves Colorado's most delicious burger! Here's why:

"The world is divided between people who eat burgers in white-tablecloth restaurants...and fools who do not. Denver diners in the former category sing the praises of the Colorado lamb burger at this elegant Larimer Square spot from James Beard Award winner Jennifer Jasinski. Tender local lamb is topped with oven-roasted tomatoes, spicy aioli and creamy house-made mozzarella along with sweet potato fries, bringing Rocky Mountain swagger to Jasinski’s thoughtfully sourced, Mediterranean-leaning menu."