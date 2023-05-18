This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Burger And Fries Meal

The perfect companion to a juicy, stacked burger is a serving of crispy fries. While most restaurants pair fries with their delicious burgers, some places take this combination to the next level.

That's why LoveFood revealed the best place serving burgers and fries in every state. The website states, "We've analyzed the data and looked at the reviews to pinpoint the best places across the US for a delicious burger and fries. From classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to writers, Big Al's Burgers & Dogs serves Colorado's best burger and fries meal! Here's why it was chosen:

"At Big Al's, the 60/40 Burger is a must-order. The patty is made with 60% beef and 40% bacon for a meaty, salty, juicy hit in every bite. It's topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and sauce. Another burger that gets the thumbs up from customers is the bacon guacamole, which comes with chopped bacon. The truffle fries are worth paying a little extra for too."

You can find this restaurant at 140 W. Mountain Ave. in Fort Collins. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Still hungry? Check out the full list on lovefood.com.