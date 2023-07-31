Cardi B Reportedly Suspect In Battery Investigation After Las Vegas Concert
By Tony M. Centeno
July 31, 2023
Cardi B is reportedly facing legal troubles following the incident that occurred at her recent concert in Las Vegas.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, July 31, the woman who was allegedly in the crowd when Cardi B threw her microphone went to the police to file an official report against her. The Bronx native was listed as a suspect in a battery investigation that was opened on Sunday. She told police that she was hit by an object that was thrown from the stage. The outlet did not confirm whether or not it was the woman who threw water and ice at the artist first.
It all started during Cardi B's daytime performance at Drai's Nightclub. Bardi and her DJ had encouraged fans to splash water towards her as a way to cool down. She was in the middle performing a song when a woman hurled a drink with water and ice cubes at the rapper. The "Jealousy" artist reacted by chucking the microphone she was using at the woman, who was immediately escorted away from the stage. Shortly after video of the incident went viral, Cardi B responded to all the outrage during a livestream session with her fans.
"Let me tell you something, a b***h got muthaf**kin' assaulted," Cardi said. "And for anybody that's got some bulls**t to f**king say, when water and ice get thrown n your f**king face and hit you mad hard, then you can come talk to me and tell me what you would do in my muthaf**king shoes b**tch."
Cardi B has not responded to the investigation.