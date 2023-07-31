Cardi B Reportedly Suspect In Battery Investigation After Las Vegas Concert

It all started during Cardi B's daytime performance at Drai's Nightclub. Bardi and her DJ had encouraged fans to splash water towards her as a way to cool down. She was in the middle performing a song when a woman hurled a drink with water and ice cubes at the rapper. The "Jealousy" artist reacted by chucking the microphone she was using at the woman, who was immediately escorted away from the stage. Shortly after video of the incident went viral, Cardi B responded to all the outrage during a livestream session with her fans.



"Let me tell you something, a b***h got muthaf**kin' assaulted," Cardi said. "And for anybody that's got some bulls**t to f**king say, when water and ice get thrown n your f**king face and hit you mad hard, then you can come talk to me and tell me what you would do in my muthaf**king shoes b**tch."



Cardi B has not responded to the investigation.