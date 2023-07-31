Cardi B Responds After She Hurled Microphone At Fan Who Threw Drink At Her
By Tony M. Centeno
July 31, 2023
Cardi B is speaking out after she reacted to a fan who threw a drink at her while she was on stage performing.
On Sunday night, July 30, Bardi told fans she believed she was "assaulted" when a fan threw her drink at her while she was performing on an outdoor stage. At one point during the day party at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas, the DJ asked fans to splash some water towards the artist because because of the excruciating heat. However, one fan reportedly took it too far and threw her whole drink with ice cubes hard enough to hit Cardi in the face.
A concertgoer threw a drink at Cardi B while she was performing on stage. Video captured her response https://t.co/FNLQTpQkIG pic.twitter.com/GBFoaNoqoB— CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2023
"Let me tell you something, a b***h got muthaf**kin' assaulted," Cardi said during a recent livestream. "And for anybody that's got some bulls**t to f**king say, when water and ice get thrown n your f**king face and hit you mad hard, then you can come talk to me and tell me what you would do in my muthaf**king shoes b**tch."
Apparently, this wasn't the first time Cardi tossed her mic at someone. At another performance the night before, the "Up" rapper chucked the microphone at her DJ. She acknowledged the incident and explained that she had been frustrated with her partner on stage because he was "not doing his job right."
As of this report, the fan was only escorted away from the stage and was not charged. However, the incident has fueled the debate about what to do with unruly fans who throw things at artists during concerts. Prior to Cardi's incident, Drake, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles and others have been targets of fans who've thrown cell phones and other items at them mid-performance.