"Let me tell you something, a b***h got muthaf**kin' assaulted," Cardi said during a recent livestream. "And for anybody that's got some bulls**t to f**king say, when water and ice get thrown n your f**king face and hit you mad hard, then you can come talk to me and tell me what you would do in my muthaf**king shoes b**tch."



Apparently, this wasn't the first time Cardi tossed her mic at someone. At another performance the night before, the "Up" rapper chucked the microphone at her DJ. She acknowledged the incident and explained that she had been frustrated with her partner on stage because he was "not doing his job right."



As of this report, the fan was only escorted away from the stage and was not charged. However, the incident has fueled the debate about what to do with unruly fans who throw things at artists during concerts. Prior to Cardi's incident, Drake, Bebe Rexha, Harry Styles and others have been targets of fans who've thrown cell phones and other items at them mid-performance.