Bebe Rexha Injured On Stage After Man Throws Phone At Her Face
By Sarah Tate
June 20, 2023
Bebe Rexha is doing "good" days after being injured at one of her concerts when a man reportedly threw a phone at her face while she was on stage.
Rexha was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday (June 18) when someone in the crowd chucked a cell phone at the singer, hitting her on her forehead and causing her to fall to the ground, per People. She was helped off the stage, giving a wave to fans as she went, and received treatment by a medical team at the venue but ultimately required a trip to a hospital to get stitches above her eye.
On Monday (June 19), Rexha quelled fans' concerns for her safety by sharing a couple photos of her injury on Instagram, writing "im good" as she showed off her black eye and the cut in her eyebrow.
She also shared a brief clip to her TikTok also letting fans know that's she's "feeling alright," singing her song "I'm Good (Blue)" as she takes off her sunglasses to reveal her injured face as she smiles at the camera.
@beberexha
Im okay you guys 💖♬ original sound - BebeRexha
The NYPD confirmed that 27-year-old New Jersey man Nicolas Malvagna was identified as the suspect and was arrested at the venue and faces multiple charges for using his phone as a weapon. According to The Manhattan District Attorney's Office, as reported by Rolling Stone, Malvagna confessed to the assault and said he threw the phone at the 33-year-old singer "because it would be funny."
Malvagna is charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one county of attempted assault in the third degree.