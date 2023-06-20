Bebe Rexha Injured On Stage After Man Throws Phone At Her Face

Bebe Rexha is doing "good" days after being injured at one of her concerts when a man reportedly threw a phone at her face while she was on stage.

Rexha was performing at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday (June 18) when someone in the crowd chucked a cell phone at the singer, hitting her on her forehead and causing her to fall to the ground, per People. She was helped off the stage, giving a wave to fans as she went, and received treatment by a medical team at the venue but ultimately required a trip to a hospital to get stitches above her eye.

On Monday (June 19), Rexha quelled fans' concerns for her safety by sharing a couple photos of her injury on Instagram, writing "im good" as she showed off her black eye and the cut in her eyebrow.