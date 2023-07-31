Clippers' Amir Coffee Arrested

Los Angeles Clippers small forward Amir Coffey was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in Hollywood Monday (July 31) morning, law enforcement sources told TMZ Sports.

Coffey, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle reported to be speeding before being stopped by police at around 2:30 a.m. Officers claimed to have smelled marijuana emanating from the vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of a loaded gun in Coffey's possession.

Police said Coffey admitted that the firearm was his and was arrested at the scene while another person was cited for marijuana. Coffey was reportedly booked into jail at around 5:05 a.m. and released on his own recognizance four hours later, according to records obtained by TMZ Sports.

The 26-year-old is scheduled for a court hearing in relation to the charge in August.

Coffee signed with the Clippers as an undrafted free agent in 2019, having averaged 15.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game with the franchise's G-League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers, during his rookie season. The former University of Minnesota standout averaged 3.4 points, 1.1 assists and 1.1 rebounds while making nine starts in 50 total appearances for Los Angeles during the 2022-23 NBA season.