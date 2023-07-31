Dallas Cowboys Player Suspended For PED Violation

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2023 NFL regular season due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing substances policy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday (July 31), sharing a statement from an NFL spokesperson.

Jones will be eligible to compete in all preseason practices and games, but will then be suspended until Monday, September 18, following the Cowboys' Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

Jones signed with the Cowboys this past offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which including winning Super Bowl LV, and the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, which concluded with a victory in Super Bowl LVII.