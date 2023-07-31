Dallas Cowboys Player Suspended For PED Violation
By Jason Hall
July 31, 2023
Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2023 NFL regular season due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing substances policy, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday (July 31), sharing a statement from an NFL spokesperson.
Jones will be eligible to compete in all preseason practices and games, but will then be suspended until Monday, September 18, following the Cowboys' Week 2 game against the New York Jets.
Jones signed with the Cowboys this past offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which including winning Super Bowl LV, and the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs, which concluded with a victory in Super Bowl LVII.
#Cowboys RB Ronald Jones suspended two games for violating the PED policy. pic.twitter.com/jfCKw68Gdp— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 31, 2023
The former USC standout was selected by the Buccaneers at No. 38 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and emerged as the team's starter and recorded a career best 978 yards and seven touchdowns on 192 rushing attmepts during its Super Bowl run in 2020, but relinquished the job to Leonard Fournette after being diagnosed with COVID-19 late in the regular season. Jones recorded 70 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts while appearing in six games for the Chiefs.