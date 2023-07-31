Euphoria Star Angus Cloud Dead At 25

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has passed away at the age of 25. Cloud's family told TMZ that the actor had been struggling with the loss and burial of his father in recent weeks.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Angus was best known for his role in hit drama series, Euphoria, as drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill. Before Euphoria, he was featured in "North Hollywood," "The Line," and a few music videos for Juice WRLD, Karol G, and Becky G. He was working on two additional projects that have yet to be released. Angus was well-known as an actor, but most cherished as a son, brother, and friend to many. The family concluded the announcement of their loved one's passing by saying:

"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss." Angus was staying with family in Oakland at the time of his death. While it is insinuated that mental health may have played a role in the actor's passing, an official cause of death has yet to be revealed.