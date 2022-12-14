On Tuesday night (December 13), Billie Eilish kicked off her special Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore string of shows at Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Along with bringing out the hits, her 32-song setlist saw Eilish cover the holiday classic "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and play "My Future" for the first time on tour. Near the end of her set, the singer-songwriter brought out Labrinth to perform two songs: "Mount Everest" and "I've Never Felt So Alone," which is featured on Season 2, Episode 2 of Euphoria.

The choice is an interesting one, considering rumors swirling around that she'll be making an appearance on the upcoming third season of the HBO hit show. During her recent interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish said she was aware of the whispers but hadn't officially been asked to be on the show. “I’d like to be,” she clarified. “Euphoria’s f**king fire.”

See fan-shot footage of Eilish and Labrinth performing "I've Never Felt So Alone" and check out the full setlist from her first of three hometown shows below.