'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead At 70
By Jason Hall
July 31, 2023
Actor and comedian Paul Reubens, best known for his iconic role as 'Pee-wee Herman,' has died at the age of 70 following a private battle with cancer, according to a statement shared on his Instagram account.
“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens wrote in a statement shared in a graphic after his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”
"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," the post's caption stated. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."
Reubens began his entertainment career after joining the famed Groundlings improvisational comedy group in the 1970s. The New York native made his first appearance as Pee-wee Herman, a character he'd been developing for years prior, as part of the stage show The Pee-wee Herman Show at the Groundlings theater in 1981. The initial run included five sold-out months and resulted in the feature film Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985), its sequel, Big Top Pee-wee (1988) and the CBS Saturday-morning children's television show Pee-wee's Playhouse (1986-1990), with Reubens playing the character full-time during public appearances and interviews for the next decade.
Rebeuns was also infamously arrested for indecent exposure at an adult theater in Sarasota, Florida, which garnered national media attention and changed the public perception of both himself and the Pee-wee Herman character at the time. Reubens later made his return to acting in 1999, appearing in the superhero comedy film Mystery Men and later Blow (2001), while also making later cameos and appearances in Reno 911! (2006), 30 Rock (2007), Pushing Daisies (2007) and numerous other films and television shows.
Reubens later reprised his signature role in the 2010s with several viral videos and cameos, as well as starring inThe Pee-Wee Herman Show on Broadway (2011) and the Netflix film Pee-wee's Big Holiday (2016).