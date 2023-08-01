Former USWNT Star Carli Lloyd Rips Current Team; Coach Responds

United States Women's National Team coach Vlatko Andonovski responded to criticism from former USWNT player turned broadcaster Carli Lloyd after the current team celebrated a 0-0 draw with Portugal Monday (July 31) to advance in the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

"The one thing I want to say is that this team wanted to win this game more than anything else," Andonovski said via ESPN. "They've put everything they could in preparation for this tournament and every game that they go into, so to question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win, to compete, I think it's insane.

Lloyd, who retired in 2021 after 16 years on the USWNT, has been contributing as an English-language broadcaster for FOX Sports' coverage of the ongoing tournament and previously expressed criticism about what she perceives as a team moving away from focusing on winning, specifically players "smiling" and "dancing" after surviving a 0-0 draw to advance to the Round of 16.