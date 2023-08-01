Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett Breaks Silence On Sean Payton's Criticism

Hackett also said Payton hadn't called him to apologize and doesn't believe he will. Payton has publicly referred to mentioning Hackett as "a mistake."

"Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox [network television] hat on and not my coaching hat on," Payton said Friday (July 28) via ESPN. "I said this to the team: We've had a great offseason relative to that, I've been preaching that message, and here I am the veteran stepping in it. It was a learning experience for me, a mistake obviously. I need a little bit more filter."

On Sunday (July 30), Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had previously played under Hackett for three seasons during his tenure as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator, bashed Payton in defense of the veteran coach.

"I love Nathaniel Hackett and those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach," Rodgers told NFL Network's Peter Schrager at the Jets' training camp on Sunday (July 30). "My love for Hack goes deep. We had some great years together in Green Bay, kept in touch. Love him and his family, he's an incredible family man, incredible dad.

"And on the field, he's arguably my favorite coach I've ever had in the NFL, just his approach to it, how he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity and it made me feel bad that someone who's accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn't go well for that team this year. I thought it was way out of line, inappropriate and I think he needs to keep my coaches' names out of his mouth."