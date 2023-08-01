The cause of Euphoria star Angus Cloud’s untimely death has yet to be confirmed, but a 911 call from the 25-year-old actor’s mother might be a step closer toward an official answer.

On Monday morning around 11:30 a.m., Cloud’s mother discovered her son without a pulse in the family’s home in Oakland, California. She reported a "possible overdose." It was later revealed that the Oakland Police Department pronounced Cloud dead on the scene.

Cloud’s tragic passing occurred shortly after his father’s death. It was reported that Cloud shared a close relationship with his father, and he battled with increasing mental health issues after his father’s burial in Ireland last week. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Cloud chose to return to California to stay with his family while he sorted out his internal struggles.

In April, Cloud’s former talent manager Diomi Cordero shared on Twitter that he first came to know Cloud two weeks into his role as a mental health technician at a rehab facility when Cloud arrived to seek treatment.

Per Cordero, Cloud’s condition stabilized when he helped him gain control of his professional life as an up-and-coming actor while being drug-free, which resulted in a more stable personal life. However, after a few months helping him as his manager, Cloud allegedly got caught up in the wrong crowd who reintroduced him to frequent drug use.

Cordero claims that he once administered CPR and Narcan to Cloud during an incident when he stopped breathing while on drugs. He added that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson intervened, too, by asking Cloud to "fight for his life."

In early 2022, Cordero stepped down from his position as Cloud’s talent manager.

A message in memory of Cloud was posted on the official Euphoria social media pages on Monday:

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."