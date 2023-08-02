When Charlamagne wanted to know Connie’s thoughts about each artist’s music about how the absence of their fathers led to trauma, the psychotherapist replied: “What stood out to me for those people is it didn’t stop there. So, they both talk about their absence of their fathers leading to these issues, and I don’t like the idea that, ‘had fathers been there, then I wouldn’t have problems.’ We all have problems, we just have to sort them out.”

“Hip Hop is aging and growing and we have some people that have been leading it for a very, very long time, and Jay Z is not the same person that he was at 20, so he shouldn’t be saying the same thing,” Connie added later. “And with age comes wisdom. Think about it. Like, at 20, if you gave me a bunch of money at 20, I’m gonna go buy all kinds of frivolous materialistic things, and show it off, but at 46 — and he raps about investing. He’s telling the absolute truth, that what you should do with your money is different. Because now, at 20, I’m gonna hear this icon talk about investing money which makes me much more curious about investing money, and I think it allows me, for the lessons I didn’t get from my father, to get those lessons from someone else I respect and look up to.”

Charlamagne predicted that the next 50 years of Hip-Hop will continue to grow with music spotlighting healing, financial literacy, dealing with traumas and more, and he and Connie are looking ahead to what the next decades will hold for the genre.