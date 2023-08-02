Here's The Best Washington Town To Visit In The Fall

As summer begins winding down, the United States will start welcoming fall. While some areas of the country will stay warm for the next few months, others brace themselves for chillier temperatures and the changing colors of leaves. It's also the harvest season, meaning many towns and cities get ready for festivals and other community gatherings. Americans can also look forward to pumpkin patches and seasonal, spooky events.

For those planning on traveling this autumn, Trips to Discover found every state's best town to visit during the season. The website states, "If you want to delve into it all, you’ll want to know where you can make the most of the season. These towns offer some of the best when it comes to fall activities, brilliant foliage, or even both."

Writers crowned Snohomish as Washington's top town for fall fun! Here's why:

"You’ll have a long list of fun things to do in Snohomish in the fall. With lots of farms in the area, that means lots of pumpkin patches too. That includes Swan Trail Farms which offers a u-pick adventure, fall foods, and a country store. There’s a kids’ corn maze, wagon rides, a tractor pull, farm animals, a cow train, slides, duck races, and so much more. Craven Farm is the town’s original pumpkin patch, with a corn maze and hayrides included too. And, at Stalker Farms you’ll find some of the best haunted attractions for Halloween."