Whether you’re a recent college graduate just entering the job market or a career changer eager to delve into a brand new industry, the hunt for a new role can be a highly competitive one.

Although it’s still a topic somewhat off limits, salary is one of the main factors to keep in mind when presented with an offer. However, sometimes, in order to receive a starting salary that meets personal expectations, relocation is an option to consider.

Resume building app, Resume.io, unveiled the findings of a study to determine the best cities and states for high-paying entry level jobs. To arrive at their results, the Resume.io team analyzed thousands of entry-level job listings across the U.S. to unveil which regions to potentially move to that are saturated with high-paying junior roles and which places to avoid due to lower beginning salaries.

Reno, Nevada, made the list at number 13.

73.5% of available entry-level positions in Reno advertised are above Nevada’s median.

Some of the biggest companies with headquarters based in Reno to possibly work for include Trane, Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Sterling Pacific and Braeburn Capital.

Junior professionals are encouraged to negotiate their salaries to obtain their ideal results. Regardless of how early one is in their career journey, advocating for one’s own abilities and experiences in return for corresponding financial compensation is a chance worth taking.

Certain companies are also open to providing relocation packages to cover moving costs for out-of-state employees.