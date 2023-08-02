This Mexican Fusion Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Burritos

Who doesn't love a flavor-packed burrito? For decades, Americans have been clamoring for these tightly-wrapped flour tortillas, which are often full of delicious proteins, veggies, cheese, sauces, and other decadent ingredients. If there's too much for you to handle in one sitting, you can easily save it for later.

LoveFood has something special for burrito lovers: a list rounding up every state's best burrito. The website states, "If you think of a burrito as simply beans, salsa, and cheese tucked up in a flour tortilla, you haven’t tasted the best America has to offer. Our selection features ingredients like fried avocado, grilled steak, and tater tots."

According to writers, Florida's best burrito is the smothered burrito from A-Mari-Mix! Here's why this restaurant's burrito was chosen:

"The best burrito in Florida can be found at Mexican fusion restaurant A-Mari-Mix, known for its outstanding food and service. The smothered burrito is a huge flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein such as ropa vieja (braised steak) or shrimp, yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and árbol (a potent chili). It’s then completely covered in red and green sauce, cheese, and sour cream."