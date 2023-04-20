Florida Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The State

There's a reason why Taco Tuesday is a thing. Americans can't stop enjoying this classic Mexican handheld, which can be found at many eateries, including food trucks, bars, street vendors, traditional restaurants, and more. People also love the different ingredients you can stuff into a soft or hard tortilla, from avocados and cheese to seafood and pork.

For all the taco enthusiasts out there, Mashed found every state's most delicious tacos. The website states, "By combining reviews, recommendations, awards, and other forms of recognition, we've compiled a list of the best tacos you can find in each state. Whether you prefer your tacos with seafood, pork, beef, or no meat at all, you will find examples on this list."

According to the list, Florida's best tacos are the Camaron Tacos at Coyo Taco! Here's why it was chosen:

"When people in Miami say they've located the best tacos ever, we should all stand up and listen attentively. That's a city that knows a thing or two about tacos. Not only does Coyo Taco have the top tacos in Miami, these bad boys are the best you'll find anywhere in the state. Their Camaron Tacos are magnificent. They come with Gulf shrimp that have been expertly seared along with guacamole and chipotle aioli inside of a flour tortilla."