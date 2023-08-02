This Mexican Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Burritos

Who doesn't love a flavor-packed burrito? For decades, Americans have been clamoring for these tightly-wrapped flour tortillas, which are often full of delicious proteins, veggies, cheese, sauces, and other decadent ingredients. If there's too much for you to handle in one sitting, you can easily save it for later.

LoveFood has something special for burrito lovers: a list rounding up every state's best burrito. The website states, "If you think of a burrito as simply beans, salsa, and cheese tucked up in a flour tortilla, you haven’t tasted the best America has to offer. Our selection features ingredients like fried avocado, grilled steak, and tater tots."

According to writers, Colorado's best burrito is the breakfast burrito from Santo! Here's why this restaurant's burrito was chosen:

"Customers pile on the praise for the breakfast burrito on the breakfast menu at Santo, a stylish Mexican restaurant in Boulder. Inside are scrambled eggs, tender greens, tater tots, beans, peppers, cheese, pico de gallo, and crema (similar to sour cream), with the meat version adding house-made chorizo. You can then choose to 'smother' it in a choice of sauce: red (made with red tomatoes and chilies) or green (made with green tomatoes and chilies). Customers say it’s the best they’ve ever had – and huge."