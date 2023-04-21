This Colorado Restaurant Serves The Best Tacos In The State

There's a reason why Taco Tuesday is a thing. Americans can't stop enjoying this classic Mexican handheld, which can be found at many eateries, including food trucks, bars, street vendors, traditional restaurants, and more. People also love the different ingredients you can stuff into a soft or hard tortilla, from avocados and cheese to seafood and pork.

For all the taco enthusiasts out there, Mashed found every state's most delicious tacos. The website states, "By combining reviews, recommendations, awards, and other forms of recognition, we've compiled a list of the best tacos you can find in each state. Whether you prefer your tacos with seafood, pork, beef, or no meat at all, you will find examples on this list."

According to the list, Colorado's best tacos are the Carne Asada Tacos at El Camino Community Tavern! Here's why it was chosen:

"El Camino Community Tavern is where you can find the best tacos in Denver and, by extension, the state of Colorado. While all their tacos are well worth your hard-earned dollar bills, it's their Carne Asada tacos that will certifiably blow your mind. When you order this meal, you get four four-inch tacos that are topped with steak that has been marinated in a mixture that combines citrus juices and garlic. Additionally, these El Camino Community Tavern tacos have corn salsa, tortilla strips, chile oil, and a yummy yellow sauce that will have you licking your fingers."