Beauty Queen Ariana Viera Dead At 26 After Eerie 'Funeral' Post

By Jason Hall

August 3, 2023

Photo: @arianaviera__/Instagram

Beauty pageant contestant Ariana Viera died from injuries sustained in a fatal car crash two months after posting a chilling "funeral" video on social media, the New York Post reports.

Viera, 26, is reported to have fallen asleep behind the wheel before colliding with a truck in the Lake Nona area of Orlando, Florida, on July 13, her mother, Vivian Ochoa, told Telemundo31.

“My girl fell asleep. She was tired,” Ochoa said. “They revived her, but when they were going to take her to trauma care, she stayed there."

Viera is reported to have suffered a heart attack after being revived by paramedics. The official cause of the crash hasn't yet been reported by authorities as of Thursday (August 3).

Viera, who was scheduled to represent Venezuela at the upcoming Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition, shared an Instagram post in which she referenced planning her "future funeral" in May.

“Recording myself for my future funeral because it’s always me who takes the videos no one takes them of me,” Viera captioned, along with clips of herself doing mundane activities.

Ochoa said her daughter was always helping others, which may have played a role in her fatigue.

“She helped too many people,” Ochoa said via Telemundo31. “She would stop everything to help you or listen to you. She was always there for her friends, her brothers, her mother.”

