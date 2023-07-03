2 Dead, 4 Injured In Rollover Crash Involving Car stolen By Teen

“The driver was a kid. Most of the kids in there looked like they were anywhere from 12 to 17 years old,” a neighbor who rushed to the scene to provide assistance told the Post on Monday.

First responders were reported to have sheared the roof of the stolen vehicle in order to pull some of the victims out after the crash, including two who were pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian-Columbia, as well as a third person reported to be in critical condition at the same hospital. Two other individuals who were traveling in the Elantra were reported to have been rushed to Harlem Hospital, with one listed as being in critical condition and the other reported to be stable.

The 53-year-old driver of the jeep was reported to have been taken to Harlem Hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.