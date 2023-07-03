2 Dead, 4 Injured In Rollover Crash Involving Car stolen By Teen
By Jason Hall
July 3, 2023
Two people have died and four were injured during a rollover crash in New York City involving a stolen car that was driven by a teenager, the New York Post reports.
A black Hyundai Elantra reported to be stolen in late June was speeding northbound on Audubon Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into a black Jeep traveling west on West 179th Street just prior to 7:00 a.m., according to police. Five people -- all of whom were described to be youngsters -- were inside the Hyundai, which flipped near the intersection and resulted in a wide field of debris being left behind.
2 dead, 4 injured in wild NYC rollover crash involving stolen car https://t.co/EpsZ1djcG4 pic.twitter.com/BLbNw84LFf— New York Post (@nypost) July 3, 2023
“The driver was a kid. Most of the kids in there looked like they were anywhere from 12 to 17 years old,” a neighbor who rushed to the scene to provide assistance told the Post on Monday.
First responders were reported to have sheared the roof of the stolen vehicle in order to pull some of the victims out after the crash, including two who were pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian-Columbia, as well as a third person reported to be in critical condition at the same hospital. Two other individuals who were traveling in the Elantra were reported to have been rushed to Harlem Hospital, with one listed as being in critical condition and the other reported to be stable.
The 53-year-old driver of the jeep was reported to have been taken to Harlem Hospital and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.