Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Shares 'Very Serious' Health Update
By Logan DeLoye
August 3, 2023
Photo: Getty Images North America
Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain recently penned a letter to fans detailing a health scare that occurred at the beginning of the year. The drummer suffered a stroke in January and was temporarily paralyzed on his right side.
"The reason I'm writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through. In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as a TIA. It left me paralyzed on my right side from my shoulder on down, of course I was very worried that my career was over but with the love and support from my wife, Rebecca and family, my doctors, especially Julie my OT (Occupational Therapist), and my Maiden family I was able to bounce back to somewhere near 70% recovered."
McBrain went on to detail his condition in relation to his involvement in upcoming Iron Maiden shows.
"After 10 weeks of intense therapy it was almost time to start rehearsals for our tour. I feel it's important to let you know about this now instead of earlier as I was mainly concerned with doing my job and concentrating on getting back to 100% fitness. I'm not there yet but by the grace of God I'm getting better and stronger as the weeks go by."
The drummer will join the rest of the band on tour again for three dates in Western Canada beginning on Thursday, September 28th. He will also take the stage with bandmates Steve Harris, Micheal Kenney, and Janick Gers at Power Trip festival in Indio, California on Friday, October 6th. Iron Maiden are set to perform in Wacken, Germany on Friday, August 4th.