Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Shares 'Very Serious' Health Update

Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain recently penned a letter to fans detailing a health scare that occurred at the beginning of the year. The drummer suffered a stroke in January and was temporarily paralyzed on his right side.

"The reason I'm writing to you all today is to let you know of a very serious health problem that I have been through. In January I had a stroke, thank the Lord it was a minor one referred to as a TIA. It left me paralyzed on my right side from my shoulder on down, of course I was very worried that my career was over but with the love and support from my wife, Rebecca and family, my doctors, especially Julie my OT (Occupational Therapist), and my Maiden family I was able to bounce back to somewhere near 70% recovered."

McBrain went on to detail his condition in relation to his involvement in upcoming Iron Maiden shows.