Lil Durk Joins Lineup For The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Lil Durk has been on the road to recovery ever since he was hospitalized for exhaustion and severe dehydration. After he spent a week under the supervision of his doctor, Durk was released but was ordered to rest before he could officially return to work. The Almost Healed rapper took his doctor's advice and cancelled scheduled performances for his tour and at Rolling Loud Miami 2023.



"Since I'm still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance," Durk said. "While I'm home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on [August] 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I'll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing"



