2 Popular Florida Cities Named Among The Cleanest In The U.S.

Major metro cities sometimes have a reputation for being trashy or unkempt, whether it's on the litter on highways, garbage lining the sidewalks, or pests scurrying about. While no city is perfect, plenty of popular destinations manage to keep their grounds tidy.

If you prefer a well-kept city, Insider Monkey revealed the cleanest cities in America. Here's how researchers determined their picks:

"To compile our list of America’s cleanest cities, we used data from the Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey (AHS) to calculate the percentage of households with trash or junk half a block from their residents. Based on this data, we picked top 25 American cities with the highest percentages of households reporting no trash."

Two Florida destinations broke into the Top 5: Jacksonville (No. 2) and Orlando (No. 3)! Analysts say 95% of households in both cities report no trash, though they don't explain why Jacksonville edged out the home of Disney World and Universal Studios.

Here are the Top 10 cleanest cities in America:

Raleigh, North Carolina Jacksonville, Florida Orlando, Florida Hartford, Connecticut Denver, Colorado Nashville, Tennessee Austin, Texas Cincinnati, Ohio Northern New Jersey Louisville, Kentucky

Check out the full report on Insider Monkey's website.