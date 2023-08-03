Attention all aspiring reality TV icons! Pack your bags and jet off to Texas because a move to the Lone Star State could increase your chances of getting cast on a reality show.

New data reveals that Texas secured a spot in a list of the top five states in the U.S. to produce the most reality TV stars.

The unscripted and unpredictable television format has risen immensely in popularity and doesn’t appear to slow down anytime soon. With 79% of American adult viewers admitting to tuning in to reality shows as a guilty pleasure, it’s no surprise that casting decisions have altered to reflect figures who come from a wider range of backgrounds and who represent different regions of the country.

Results outlined that California stole first place in launching the careers of new reality TV celebrities, New York found its way to second place and Texas and Florida tied for third. Illinois came in at number four, while Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Massachusetts and Virginia all share fifth place.

In order to reach these findings, IMDb information was collected, specifically the top 10 most popular reality TV shows in the United States over the last 10 years. Then, 837 reality show contestants and cast members were researched to determine which state they are from. Ultimately, the states producing the most and fewest reality television stars were able to be pinpointed.

North Dakota and West Virginia ranked last since no reality stars hailed from those states in this specific study.