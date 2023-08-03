Tory Lanez Lawyers Push For Probation Amid His Sentencing Hearing

"Mr. Peterson’s psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense," Baez and Welbourn said in the memo. "Likewise, the current offense is connected to Mr. Peterson’s childhood trauma and mental illness, alcohol-use disorder. Mr. Peterson’s alcohol-use disorder, although not amounting to a defense, reduced his culpability."



The prosecution is currently seeking a 13-year prison sentence after the artist, born Daystar Peterson, was convicted in December 2022. Prosecutors referred to Lanez's "lack of remorse" for the recommended sentence. However, Baez and Welbourn argued that their client's feelings about the situation can't be factored into the sentence because of the "questionable" evidence against him. They also said the 13-year sentence would go against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s policies, "which if followed would result in a recommended three-year prison sentence."



If Judge Herriford won't consider their plea to have him released on probation, then Peterson's lawyers would like for their client to be sentenced to three years instead of 13. The artist is set to be sentenced on Monday, August 7 at 10:30 a.m. PST.

