Eminem Fires Shots At Melle Mel & The Game On Ez Mil's New Song 'Realest'
By Tony M. Centeno
August 4, 2023
It's 2023 and Eminem is still defending his honor against those who question his legacy in the rap game.
On Friday, August 4, Shady/Aftermath/Interscope's new artist Ez Mil delivered his first collaboration with Marshall Mathers. In "Realest," the Filipino spitta flexes his knack for cooking up fast-paced verses by laying out elaborate bars at top speed. Em appears in the second half of the record and doesn't waste any time. After calling out people who still count him out due to his skin color, the Detroit native responds to recent criticism from The Game without even mentioning his name.
"And that is the only retort, is I'm not played in the clubs," Em raps. "Motherf***er, put a cork in it, Only reason they still play your s**t in the clubs/Is 'cause you still perform in 'em."
The bars came in response to comments The Game made during his appearance on SHOWTIME Basketball's All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During their conversation, the Compton native suggested that none of Eminem's music gets played in the clubs anymore. Game wasn't Em's only target either. Toward the end of his verse, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee calls out Melle Mel by name for questioning his ranking on Billboard's greatest rapper list.
"Shout to the Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but, boy/This someone who really is furious, stay out his path, his wrath, avoid/And I'll be the last to toy with a juice-head whose brain is like half destroyed/Like a meteor hit it, Well, there went Melle Mel, we lost his ass to 'roids," Em spits.
Listen to Ez Mil and Eminem's new song "Realest" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE