Kim Kardashian Demands New Trial For Master P's Brother Corey Miller

"Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence," she explained. "Mr. Miller has raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing. In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller."



"There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot," she continued.



Corey Miller a.k.a C-Murder came up under Master P's No Limit Records while in the group TRU. In 2003, Miller was convicted of second-degree murder for fatally shooting a 16-year-old fan named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in Louisiana the year prior. He was granted a new trial due to prosecutors withholding information about the witness who testified. He spent six years on house arrest before his murder trial began in 2009. He was found guilty and was sentenced to life in prison. Kardashian claims his lawyer during the 2009 proceedings didn't do enough and complained that he hadn't been paid in years.



"The new judge refused to allow counsel to withdraw, and Mr. Miller stood trial for a second time with an attorney who made no effort to call favorable witnesses to testify," Kardashian asserted. "The State's case was minimal, limited to the now recanted testimony of Darnell and Kenneth Jordan, and rather than call the five defense witnesses who testified at the first trial that Mr. Miller was not the shooter, trial counsel played the audio of their testimony for the jury."



This isn't the first time Kardashian has spoken out about Miller's case. She recently joined his legal fight for freedom alongside Master P, Miller's ex Monica and others. P said that he's grateful to have Kim onboard due to her experience with freeing people like Alice Marie Johnson.

