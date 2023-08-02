Kim Kardashian Makes Fun Of Her Tan In Throwback Photos With Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian has shared some throwback photos and one of them includes a young Justin Bieber! This week, The Kardashians star took to Instagram Story to celebrate Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday through photos. "Happy Birthday," she wrote. "I'm looking though [sic.] my pictures and wow so many memories. I love you! Have the best birthday ever."

The first photo showed Tisci, Kim, and her younger sister Kendall Jenner posing with Bieber at a party. In the next photo, from the same event, Kim poked fun at her and her mother Kris Jenner's fake tans and makeup choices. She also revealed that this was the night Kris met her boyfriend Corey Gamble. "My mom met @coreygamble this night!" she recalled. "So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014"