Kim Kardashian Makes Fun Of Her Tan In Throwback Photos With Justin Bieber
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 2, 2023
Kim Kardashian has shared some throwback photos and one of them includes a young Justin Bieber! This week, The Kardashians star took to Instagram Story to celebrate Italian fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's birthday through photos. "Happy Birthday," she wrote. "I'm looking though [sic.] my pictures and wow so many memories. I love you! Have the best birthday ever."
The first photo showed Tisci, Kim, and her younger sister Kendall Jenner posing with Bieber at a party. In the next photo, from the same event, Kim poked fun at her and her mother Kris Jenner's fake tans and makeup choices. She also revealed that this was the night Kris met her boyfriend Corey Gamble. "My mom met @coreygamble this night!" she recalled. "So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014"
In other Kim Kardashian news, the socialite will soon make her small-screen debut in the upcoming season of American Horror Story. Last month, the beloved horror anthology show released the very first teaser for their new season American Horror Story: Delicate which stars newcomers Kim Kardashian, Cara Delevigne, and series veteran Emma Roberts.
The eerie teaser shows the three stars sporting matching platinum blonde hair and pale skin, and pulling down their circular sunglasses to show off their spidery long lashes as a creepy version of "Rock-a-bye Baby" plays. Back in April, it was revealed that Kardashian would be making her acting debut in season 12 of AHS, which is set to premiere sometime this summer.