Popular Destination Named Washington's Most Unusual Place

The United States is home to some bizarre happenings, from our fascination with UFOs to the hundreds of strange landmarks and activities. Several places in the country have garnered a reputation for their out-of-the-ordinary tourist attractions, festivals, natural landscapes, restaurants, and other quirky features.

If you're curious about these destinations, Travel ALOT pinpointed the most unusual town in every state. Here's what the website had to say about its list:

"These places hold stories, traditions, and monuments that are sometimes a little off the beaten path--not many of these places are at the top of vacation bucket lists. But that doesn’t mean they’re not worth a visit! They all contribute, in their own small way, to the long, sometimes bizarre story of the United States."

According to writers, Seattle is the most unusual "town" in Washington! Here's why:

"Seattle is the place to be. From the rolling hills of the Pacific Northwest to cultural mainstays like the Museum of Pop Culture, Seattle has a little something for everyone. Music lovers know Seattle as the birthplace of grunge — the late '80s and '90s phenomenon that changed rock music forever. But it doesn’t stop there – if you feel you don’t get enough pop culture in your everyday life, Seattle is definitely a destination for you!"

Check out the full list on travel.alot.com.