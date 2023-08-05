The 'Eras' Tour has been a major commercial success for Taylor Swift, so much so that the 33-year-old pop sensation even surprised her fans by unexpectedly adding more dates to her calendar of already in demand shows in North America on Thursday.

With such a substantial impact that the 'Eras' Tour is having on pop culture, Swifties are starting to believe that there is no way Swift would embark on tour without scheming on something special for her fans to enjoy once it all wraps up. For a celebrity known for dropping an abundance of Easter eggs for her followers to pick up on, the latest Swiftie conspiracy is that filming for an upcoming 'Eras' Tour documentary is already underway!

Camera crews have been observed since the very first show of the tour, capturing not only the main concert, but also plenty of shots of fan interactions and behind the scenes experiences, making it evident that the footage will be used for some sort of project. Sources revealed to TMZ that the cameras are present because of the supposed documentary, but details such as whether it will be available in theaters or by streaming are still uncertain.

Swift released a documentary in collaboration with Netflix in 2020 titled Miss Americana that blended sneak peeks into the singer-songwriter's personal life and onstage concert video material.