Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With More Eras Tour Dates In North America

The new tour American tour dates will take place once Swift returns from her international dates which will see the singer-songwriter travel to Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.

Before heading out, Swift will conclude the 2023 US tour dates with a massive six-day takeover of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles starting tonight, August 3rd. She'll be joined by special guests HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and OWENN.