Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With More Eras Tour Dates In North America
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 3, 2023
There's no stopping The Eras Tour! On Thursday, August 3rd, Taylor Swift announced that she'll be adding more North American dates with special guest, and previous Eras Tour opener, Gracie Abrams. "Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝," Swift wrote on an Instagram. Swifties in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto will have a chance to see Swift explore all of her musical eras but they will have to wait a bit as the new tour dates are slated for the fall of 2024. Fans can register for presale now at TaylorSwift.com! Check out the new dates below:
- October 18th: Miami, Florida— Hard Rock Stadium
- October 19th: Miami, Florida— Hard Rock Stadium
- October 20th: Miami, Florida— Hard Rock Stadium
- October 25th: New Orleans, Louisiana— Caesars Superdome
- October 26th: Miami, Florida— Hard Rock Stadium
- October 27th: Miami, Florida— Hard Rock Stadium
- November 1st: Indianapolis, Indiana— Lucas Oil Stadium
- November 2nd: Indianapolis, Indiana— Lucas Oil Stadium
- November 3rd: Indianapolis, Indiana— Lucas Oil Stadium
- November 14th: Toronto, Ontario— Rogers Centre
- November 15th: Toronto, Ontario— Rogers Centre
- November 16th: Toronto, Ontario— Rogers Centre
- November 21st: Toronto, Ontario— Rogers Centre
- November 22nd: Toronto, Ontario— Rogers Centre
- November 23rd: Toronto, Ontario— Rogers Centre
The new tour American tour dates will take place once Swift returns from her international dates which will see the singer-songwriter travel to Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland, and Austria.
Before heading out, Swift will conclude the 2023 US tour dates with a massive six-day takeover of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles starting tonight, August 3rd. She'll be joined by special guests HAIM, Gracie Abrams, GAYLE, and OWENN.