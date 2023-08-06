Alicia Navarro, Older Boyfriend Move To Crime-Ridden Reservation: Report

Two Fort Belknap residents were each recently sentenced to 22-year prison sentences for sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 12, which took place on the reservation in 2019. Nine sex offenders are also reported to be currently living on the reservation.

Other incidents include a resident who was sentenced to six years in prison for trafficking meth on the reservation in 2022; one man who admitted to assault with a dangerous weapon after being accused of shooting an occupied house on the reservation in June and another man being sentenced to six years in prison after admitting to shooting up a house with a rifle in February.

Davis has not been charged in Navarro's disappearance, though Smith said he notified local authorities when they cleared the apartment. Police said a man was detained and questioned in relation to Navarro's disappearance.

The 18-year-old claimed she was okay when she made contact with police and thanked them for "offering to help me," but authorities insist she's a victim in the situation.

“To us she is a victim, and we need to provide services to her,” Glendale police Lt. Scott Waite said via the Post, adding that Navarro was unharmed and didn't need medical attention when she initially made contact with police.

On July 26, Navarro, who left her Glendale home on September 15, 2019, at the age of 14, was reported to have gone to the Havre Police Department to get herself off of the missing person's list in order to get a driver's license and begin living a "normal life," according to the Glendale Police Department. Police said Navarro, who was described as having "high-functioning autism," willfully left her home in 2019.

Smith, who lives in the Havre apartment complex, told the Post that Navarro had threatened to "go back" during an argument with a man she was living with one day prior to making contact with police.

“I was here the other day and I heard them yelling. She did say, ‘I will go back.’ But that’s all I heard,” Smith said.

Garrett Smith, who lives in the Havre apartment complex where Navarro and Davis had previously lived, told the Post that Navarro and a then-unidentified man in his 20s had moved into the apartment complex about a year ago where he believes she still lives, despite making contact with police.

“She was asking for directions. She looked scared,” Smith said, adding that it seemed Navarro wasn't familiar with the area. “She said she was walking with her uncle and got lost and she’s looking for 6th Street,” Smith said. “I later found out that she was referring to him as her uncle.”

Navarro was alone when spoke to police and was reported to have "basically" requested to be taken "off a missing juvenile list."

"She showed up to a police department. She identified herself as Alicia Navarro. She basically asked for help to clear her off of a missing juvenile list," said Jose Santiago, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, during a news conference via NBC News.

"She is not in any kind of trouble," he added. "She is not facing any kind of charges."

Navarro was said to finally be reunited with her mother, who continued searching for her since her disappearance, in what Waite said was "emotionally overwhelming" for both of them, but didn't specify on how they reunited.

"I can say, for everyone involved, including the detectives, it was extremely overwhelming," Waite said via NBC News.