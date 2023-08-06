Def Leppard Reveal How Their Wives & Kids Keep Them 'Humble' At Home

Do rock legends live normal lives at home?

Def Leppard may be international rockstars, but at home, they are just Phil Collen, Rick Allen, Joe Elliot, Rick Savage, and Vivian Campbell: a group of "humbled" husbands and fathers. In an exclusive interview with People, guitarist Vivian Campbell explained that the rockstar lifestyle that we've seen on stage for the last four decades does not translate into his home life, rather; his wive and kids keep it very "real."

“We’re keeping it real here—they don’t think that at all. The rug gets pulled out from underneath us if we think like that.”

Lead singer Joe Elliott's seven-year-old daughter certainly humbles his dance moves on a "regular basis." Elliott told People that he lives two different lives and is able to strip away the rockstar persona at home.

“[Lyla], on a regular basis, says, ‘Dad, you might be a good singer, but you can’t dance.' And it’s the same thing with the wife—it’s two different lives. We get up there and do our thing, and then when you’re at home, you’re in your jammies, and that’s what it is. We can turn it on and off. We’ve always said, ‘Leave your ego in the dressing room.' We play rock stars on stage, but when everybody’s at home, it’s got nothing to do with it. That’s a major part of our longevity… I think it’s really important that you are actually two different people.”

Def Leppard guitarist and dad of 5 Phil Collen compares the person he is onstage to playing a character.

“It’s almost like method acting. The person that goes on stage has got so much more swagger than I do. I never get stage fright or any of that stuff. Never. I actually checked my heart rate once just as we went on to do Rocking Rio, which is like, 100,000 people. I thought, ‘Let me just test this to see if it changes.’ And it didn’t. That is the god’s honest truth, because the avatar goes on and does his thing. He’s got swagger.”

The band are currently on tour with Mötley Crüe and are set to perform in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, August 8th.