2023 NCAA Preseason Coaches Poll Revealed

By Jason Hall

August 7, 2023

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia
Photo: Getty Images

The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs will enter the 2023 NCAA football season atop the USA TODAY Sports Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday (August 7).

The Bulldogs were picked to be No. 1 overall on 61 of the 66 coaches' ballots included in the voting. Georgia had previously topped the USA TODAY Sports preseason coaches poll, which was first conducted in 1991, in 2008, having eventually finished the season at No. 10 overall.

The Michigan Wolverines rank No. 2 overall, the highest-ever preseason ranking for the program in the coaches poll, earning 21 more points than the perennial national contender Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank No. 3 overall. The Ohio State Buckeyes and LSU Tigers round out the top 5 and Nos. 4 and 5 respectively, while the Tennessee Volunteers ranked No. 10.

The SEC accounted for three of the top 5 spots with Georgia, Alabama and LSU and four of the top 10 spots with Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee.

The full USA TODAY Sports Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll is listed below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Ohio State
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Washington
  12. Texas
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Oregon
  16. TCU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oregon State
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Tulane
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Texas A&M
