2023 NCAA Preseason Coaches Poll Revealed

The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs will enter the 2023 NCAA football season atop the USA TODAY Sports Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday (August 7).

The Bulldogs were picked to be No. 1 overall on 61 of the 66 coaches' ballots included in the voting. Georgia had previously topped the USA TODAY Sports preseason coaches poll, which was first conducted in 1991, in 2008, having eventually finished the season at No. 10 overall.

The Michigan Wolverines rank No. 2 overall, the highest-ever preseason ranking for the program in the coaches poll, earning 21 more points than the perennial national contender Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank No. 3 overall. The Ohio State Buckeyes and LSU Tigers round out the top 5 and Nos. 4 and 5 respectively, while the Tennessee Volunteers ranked No. 10.

The SEC accounted for three of the top 5 spots with Georgia, Alabama and LSU and four of the top 10 spots with Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee.

The full USA TODAY Sports Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll is listed below: